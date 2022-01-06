Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RXRX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,007. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,484 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

