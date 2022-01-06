Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 972,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $274,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 17,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $316.38 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

