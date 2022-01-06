Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDBX. began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.40.

RDBX stock opened at 6.92 on Thursday. Redbox has a one year low of 6.79 and a one year high of 27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 11.06.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

