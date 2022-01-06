RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00308770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00133512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

