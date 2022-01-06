Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Down 2.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.27. 26,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 59,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.