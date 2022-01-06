Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arhaus Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arhaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 in the last 90 days.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.