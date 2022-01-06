Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2022 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – FuelCell Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – FuelCell Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – FuelCell Energy was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – FuelCell Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

