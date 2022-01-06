Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

