Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 1,036,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

