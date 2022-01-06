Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,004,000 after buying an additional 536,066 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,116 shares of company stock worth $132,263,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $202.29 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

