Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $262.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

