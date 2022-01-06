Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 375,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 345,584 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $112.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.