Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $206,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.