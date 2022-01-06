Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $227,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion and a PE ratio of -13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

