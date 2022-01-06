Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,320 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 34.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

