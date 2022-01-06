Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.67.

TSE:QSR opened at C$73.91 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$69.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.19.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.674 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

