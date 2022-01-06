Reviewing X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.48 -$200.54 million $0.02 150.58 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

MoneyLion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for X Financial and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 1.29% 0.85% 0.41% MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Summary

X Financial beats MoneyLion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

