REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 21,644 shares.The stock last traded at $106.35 and had previously closed at $101.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $585.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

