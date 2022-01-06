Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

