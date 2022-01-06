Rick Roetken Sells 66,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Rick Roetken sold 300 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $278,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,950.00.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,941,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,734,000. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Hayward by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,318,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.