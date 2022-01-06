Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ricoh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RICOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 33,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,207. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 965.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

