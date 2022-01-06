Rise Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,394.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00090743 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001313 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001852 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,415,883 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

