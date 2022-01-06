River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $264.91 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.