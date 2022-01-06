RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

OPP opened at $14.45 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

In other news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.