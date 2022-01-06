RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Up 360.0% in December

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.