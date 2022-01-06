Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

RKT traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 20,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

