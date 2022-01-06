Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Rogers stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.96. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $274.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

