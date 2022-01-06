Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.51 and its 200 day moving average is $326.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

