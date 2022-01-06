Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($50.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,532.90 ($47.61).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,790.50 ($37.60) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,638.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,677.26.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

