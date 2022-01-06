Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Sector Perform

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.36.

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$5.40. 595,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,054. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.11. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

