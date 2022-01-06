Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Sector Perform

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.36.
Shares of ECN traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$5.40. 595,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,054. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.11. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
