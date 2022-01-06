Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,005.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $950.00 to $1,005.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $889.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,088.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,074.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $850.93. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.