Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.