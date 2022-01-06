Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 59.9% in December

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
OTCMKTS RYDAF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
