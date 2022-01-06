Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the November 30th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 108.8% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 71,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 419,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,865. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

