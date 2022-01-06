RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

