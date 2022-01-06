Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUBY. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $869.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after acquiring an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.