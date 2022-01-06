Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 108,623 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,623 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $46,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

SNAP opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361 in the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

