Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 28,905 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $53,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $262.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.91 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

