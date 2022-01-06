Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,398 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Lithia Motors worth $52,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

NYSE:LAD opened at $292.93 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

