Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 12.67% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $46,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

