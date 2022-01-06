Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Vontier worth $55,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE VNT opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

