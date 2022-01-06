Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $45,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,062,000 after acquiring an additional 264,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.