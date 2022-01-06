Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $58,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 849,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

