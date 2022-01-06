Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Up 0.9%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.12. 67,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 58,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

