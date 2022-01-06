Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.80 ($3.42).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.29) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($13,339.17). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($93,852.78). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,537.

Shares of LON SBRE traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 187.60 ($2.53). 363,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,405. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £469 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.91).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

