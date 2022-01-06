Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $91.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.97 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $319.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%.

SB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $452.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.59. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

