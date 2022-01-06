SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00006560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $495,006.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.00 or 0.08075729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00076298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,404.44 or 0.99778691 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007564 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,348,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,893 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.