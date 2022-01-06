Sakura Bloom Achieves Market Cap of $548,267.55 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 709.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $548,267.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

