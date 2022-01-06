Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,336. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

