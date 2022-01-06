salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $360.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $360.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.12% from the stock’s previous close.
CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.
salesforce.com stock opened at $227.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,459 shares of company stock valued at $128,213,412. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.