salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $360.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $360.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com stock opened at $227.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,459 shares of company stock valued at $128,213,412. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

